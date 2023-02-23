The Story Behind The Song: Bruce Springsteen’s debut ‘Blinded by the Light’









The year was 1973, and Bruce Springsteen was like any other wannabe rock and roller. After turning in time in the club circuit of his native New Jersey, the Boss was looking to put a band together and started to work out the first incarnation of the E Street Band. Any great rock and roll band is only as good as their songs, and Springsteen hit the ground running with ‘Blinded by the Light’.

When talking about his beginnings, Springsteen explained that the song was about his life when he was messing around in Jersey. From the song’s first line, Springsteen was already pulling from his own experiences, saying: “Madman drummers, and Indians in the summer…that was about Vincent Lopez drummer for the E Street Band. He was always getting in shit”.

As Springsteen paints the picture of the New Jersey boardwalk scene, he talks about painting himself as the teenage diplomat carrying a heavy load every day. He says: “The line ‘a boulder on my shoulder’, I had always felt something big pressing down on me my whole life”.

While there’s a certain innocence to the first few sections of the song, Springsteen also mentioned some of the dark corners in the last verses of the track. The singer claimed that the line about a freshly sown moonstone, referencing “the YMCA where I lived had large stands. And in the far dark corner of the stands there was always something shady going down”.

Then again, Springsteen does tie things back to some good-natured humour throughout the song. Towards the end of the track, he mentions one of his friends on the road getting the clap, congratulating himself for having “the first mention of the female breast enhancement in popular music” when talking about ‘the silicone sister’.

Though ‘Blinded by the Light’ became one of Springsteen’s only number one hits, the final version didn’t have Springsteen singing on it at all. Around the time that the E Street Band was touring across the country, Manfred Mann’s Earth Band turned in their version of the tune, which became one of their biggest hits.

Despite getting royalties from it, Springsteen had mentioned always having a few misconceptions about Mann’s version of his lyrics. While the verses remained intact, the chorus swapped something else to his ear, as he explained: “They changed that line to ‘cut loose like a douche’ instead of ‘cut loose like a deuce’. In my version, I referred to ‘Little Deuce Coupe’ like a car. So that’s completely different from a feminine hygiene product. But I have a feeling that that change is the reason why the song made it to number one”.

After Springsteen started gaining traction outside of his hometown, though, the style of this song started to follow him around. While the Boss may have been looking to paint a picture of the down-and-out heroes he saw across the New Jersey boardwalk, some of the glowing critical reviews for his debut album thought he was the next generation’s Bob Dylan.

Despite idolising Dylan, Springsteen was not looking to touch what Dylan had already done, and the next few years involved him twisting the style of this song into new shapes. Sometimes they would be hopeful on ‘Born to Run’ and sometimes heartbreaking on ‘Nebraska’, but Springsteen always made sure he put his voice at the centre of everything.

While Springsteen mentioned that it sounds a bit naive in retrospect, he talked about how the song’s title phrase was supposed to be about finding yourself, saying: “Mom told me to never look into the sights of the sun but mama that’s where the fun is. That’s where I wanted to go. I wanted to be blinded by the light. I was 23 years old and wanted to see things I hadn’t seen, almost create my own ridiculous language. It was a young musician’s tale of adventures”.

As Springsteen built his legacy, ‘Blinded by the Light’ remained a crucial part of his setlist and legacy, even becoming the title of a Springsteen-based movie following a young kid finding escape through his music. When the Boss performed the song over the years, the arrangement changed from a full band performance to him with an acoustic guitar singing the song.