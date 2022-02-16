Stone Gossard wades in on Pearl Jam’s feud with Mötley Crüe









Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard has made a peace offering of sorts amid the current feud between Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe.

The war of words was first ignited when Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder stated in a New York Times interview: “‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: F**k you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx was not about to let that slide and responded: “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Mötley Crüe. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history, it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

Pearl Jam then continued the battle with various further indictments; however, it would now appear that Gossard has tried to pour water on the debate with comments made on Revolver’s Fan First podcast.

“[Pearl Jam bandmates] Jeff [Ament] and Mike [McCready] and I loved hard rock, like, went through it all,” Gossard said. “I bought the first Mötley Crüe [album on] Leathür Records. I thought it was… at the time, it was punk-like. It had that same [energy] — it’s like Motörhead.”

Continuing: “There was things about it that I was discovering about British hard rock at that time that felt also rebellious or against the norm or something that made me interested in it. And I always liked heavy.”

Gossard, however, would then go on to be an influential part in changing the sound of the zeitgeist as grunge represented an alternative to the glam of hair-rock and won over a legion of fans. There is no doubt an undercurrent of this to the current debate, but at least Gossard may have cooled the current flames.