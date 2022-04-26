Sting says it's hard to see "growth" in The Rolling Stones









Although Sting fronted and played bass for The Police in the 1980s, it doesn’t look like he will be reuniting with that band anytime soon. But The Police fans will be relieved to know that it’s nothing personal because he doesn’t want to front any band. In an interview with Mojo, the songwriter claims that adult men shouldn’t front rock bands.

“I don’t think any grown man can be in a band, actually,” Sting said. “A band is a teenage gang. Who wants to be in a teenage gang when you’re knocking 70? It doesn’t allow you to evolve.” Realising the need to elaborate on the statement, the bassist replied, “You have to obey the rules and the gestalt of the band. As much as I love the [Rolling] Stones and AC/DC, it’s hard to see growth in their music.”

Sting was 26 when he joined The Police, so his definition of “teenagers” is a curious one, but he stands by the fact that men in their 70s shouldn’t perform in a band. He released his debut album The Dream of the Blue Turtles in 1985, which started him on this personal discourse. The album boasted ‘Russians’, which The Police’s drummer Stewart Copeland likened to the work of a “poet” in his interview with Far Out.

In other Sting related news, the bassist re-recorded ‘Russians’ in an effort to make a statement against the country during the conflict with Ukraine. Sting is not the only rock luminary who has spoken out against the attacks. Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney uploaded a photo of himself on stage in Ukraine, while Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks compared Russian president Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler. Queen guitarist Brian May, meanwhile, issued a statement on Instagram, declaring his shock and horror towards the conflict.

Sonic Youth has come up with an elegant way to contribute to relief funds for the citizens of Ukraine, by sharing a live album of their concert from April 14th, 1989. The band performed in Kyiv, at a time when the nation was still a part of the U.S.S.R., and the funds will be sent to Ukraine in an effort to drum up financial aid for the victims of the country.