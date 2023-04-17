Stewart Copeland rules out Police reunion for “honourable reasons”









Stewart Copeland has made it clear that he will be steering away from a potential the Police reunion, citing “honourable reasons”. Copeland claims that the three members of the Police, him, Sting and Andy Summers, will be able to continue being friends so long as they don’t play music together again.

“It was poisonous,” Copeland told The Daily Express. “We were as big as a band could be, and everyone thought we were three golden gods with heavenly lights shining from our eyes. But in that studio, we were three pricks with no respect for each other. We were abusive, and we drove each other nuts. It wasn’t physical; it was icily silent between us. We were mourning the friendship and camaraderie we’d once shared.”

Still, Copeland has recently been reflecting on Sting’s songwriting capabilities, noting, “Sting is one heck of a songwriter. I didn’t pay attention to that back in the day. I was just banging stuff at the back of the stage. All I ever saw was the back of Sting’s head, so I wasn’t really aware of what he was singing about. Now, I realize the depth those songs carry, which is down to Andy’s sophisticated contributions too.”

When Sting became the lead songwriter in the 1980s, though, it brought tension to the writing room. “When he brought [his songs] to the band, he had to suffer compromise because me and Andy might have ideas too,” Copeland added.

“That became less and less easy for Sting to deal with. We were very fortunate we kept Sting in the Police for as long as we did.”