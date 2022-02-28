Stewart Copeland and Edde Vedder perform 'Message In A Bottle'









The Police alumnus Stewart Copeland joined Eddie Vedder for a rousing rendition of ‘Message In A Bottle’. The Pearl Jam songwriter was performing at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California when was joined by Copeland for a medley of The Police and Neil Young. As they began to wind down the chords to one of The Police’s biggest hits, the touring band-which includes Irish songwriter Glen Hansard- played the tumbling riff to ‘Rocking In A Free World’.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers bandmates Josh Klinghoffer and Chad Smith played duelling guitars, which was unusual since Smith is nominally a drummer. Drumming duties for the medley were taken by Copeland, who played the original drum pattern he used on The Police’s 1978 recording.

The concert was also notable by virtue of Vedder’s tribute to singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan. The Pearl Jam singer interrupted his set to say, “there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan.” He continued: “You know, there are a lot of really great musicians; some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”

Lanegan was found dead in his home in Killarney, Ireland. Lanegan was best known for his vocal contributions to Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age and is commonly referred to as a “grunge” singer. His death impacted Vedder deeply, and the singer made a point of paying tribute to him in concert. Peter Hook, Slash and individual members of the Manic Street Preachers all paid tribute to the late artist.

In other Copeland related news, the drummer is currently preparing himself for a series of shows in America that will transpose The Police’s back catalogue to an orchestra. The touring outfit will feature Paul McCartney guitarist Rusty Anderson as part of the live ensemble. In an interview with Far Out, Copeland joked that he would not be performing any of his recent material during the show, as the focus will be entirely on the hits that audiences are familiar with.