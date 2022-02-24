Eddie Vedder pays tribute to Mark Lanegan at Seattle concert









If grunge’s spiritual home is Seattle, then it is only fitting that the beloved late former Screaming Trees progenitor, Mark Lanegan, would be honoured there by one of the stars he helped to inspire.

In the last two days since the sad passing of Lanegan was announced there has been an outpouring of grief over the star who was not only a hugely seminal performer but a friend and supporter of many within the industry.

One of those benefactors was the Pearl Jam frontman and Vedder paid a very touching tribute to the star during a concert at Benaroya Hall. “I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” he told the audience.

Continuing: “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost… there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest.”

Adding: Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice. It’s hard to come to terms, at least at this point. He’s gonna be deeply missed, and at least we will always have his voice to listen to and his words and his books to read, he wrote two incredible books in the last few years.”

Before concluding his heartfelt eulogy: “Just wanted to process it and put it out there, let his wife and loved ones know that people in his old stomping grounds have been thinking about him and we love him.”

Lanegan, who fronted Screaming Trees as well as being an influential member of Queens of the Stoneage, died at the age of 57 at his home in Killarney, Ireland.