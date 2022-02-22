Mark Lanegan death: Tributes pour in for late Screaming Trees frontman









The influential American singer, songwriter, and author, Mark Lanegan, has passed away at age 57. A grunge icon, he was best known as the frontman for Screaming Trees, as well as a member of Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins.

The news was confirmed in a tweet from his official Twitter account, “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.” The tweet also states, “No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy.”

Tributes are already beginning to roll in all across social media from fans and peers alike. Singer-songwriter Anton Newcombe posted to Twitter, “I am in absolute shock, a very beautiful soul has left this world. I love you brother… my deepest condolences to his family and friends.” This tweet kicked off a long thread of personal links and sentiments.

Tim Burgess also tweeted, “Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man – you’ll be missed.” Label 4AD shared their own tribute: “His voice was one of a kind… it reached into your soul and pulled your heart out. He was truly unique and will be greatly missed.”

Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order tweeted, “Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X”

Alongside an accompanying photo, Cold Cave tweeted out, “I love you. Rest In Peace Mark Lanegan, my brother. No words. Heartbroken.”

Mark Lanegan’s mark on the music world can be seen throughout so many corners of the industry, from grunge beginnings to the many collaborations and contributions that followed.

See the tributes, below.

Love you Mark. Love to all your loved ones. — Warren Ellis (@warrenellis13) February 22, 2022

I am in absolute shock, a very beautiful soul has left this world. I love you brother… my deepest condolences to his family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/imr84fXdqH — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) February 22, 2022

Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man – you’ll be missed 💔 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022

I love you. Rest In Peace Mark Lanegan, my brother. No words. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/nQblLQNjnA — COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 22, 2022

We are seeing the sad news that the remarkable Mark Lanegan has passed away. His voice was one of a kind…it reached into your soul and pulled your heart out. He was truly unique and will be greatly missed… pic.twitter.com/CL81KUPHUU — 4AD (@4AD_Official) February 22, 2022

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad 💔 — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan 1964-2022



"That voice. Starless and Bible-black, Pure soul dredged from deep, deep down at the molten core of it all. Once heard, never shaken; a sound that signifies a life lived fully.”



Forever Heavenly x



Photo: @driftingcamera, 2015

Words: @robinturner, 2020 pic.twitter.com/A6g3qDKCqX — Heavenly Recordings (@heavenlyrecs) February 22, 2022