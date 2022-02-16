Stevie Nicks to headline the first Sound On Sound Festival









Stevie Nicks, Father John Misty and Dave Matthews have been announced for the inaugural Connecticut Sound on Sound Music Festival. The festival will begin on September 24th and will continue for the next couple of days.

The event will include more than 20 artists and among these names includes Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Black Pumas, The Head And The Heart, Caamp, Zach Bryan, Band Of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Noah Kahan, Trampled By Turtles, Jade Bird, The Main Squeeze, Geese, Trousdale, The Cameroons, Drew Angus and many more.

“It’s been a goal of ours to introduce a world-class music festival to Connecticut; the place where I grew up and where co-founder Tom Russell and I spent our high school years together,” Jordan Wolowitz of Founders Entertainment revealed. “Sound On Sound is a two-day event that we’ve curated for a community that we personally feel so close to.”

Wolowitz continued: “As a Connecticut resident myself, I am proud to present a festival that celebrates exceptional music, hand-selected local food, and libations, and outdoor fun spent at the beautiful Seaside Park.”

The National are set to perform at Sound On Sound, which makes it their first announced US-based gig of the year. The Ohio outfit had previously announced their desires to perform festival stints at All Points East in London, Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Rock In Rio Lisboa.

Father John Misty will land here in the UK in April. The former Fleet Foxes musician is releasing a new album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century, having recently issued a single from the record. This single was entitled ‘Q4’, and featured a probing video directed by Grant James.

Stevie Nicks will be performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in May 2022. The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman will proceed to other concert venues, where she will tackle some of the band’s work, as well as some of her notable hits. Nicks is still attached to the current Fleetwood Mac, an iteration that features Neil Finn on guitar. Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers fame is also part of this new version of Fleetwood Mac.