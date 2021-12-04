The National share new song 'Somebody Desperate'









As the composers of the upcoming romantic comedy musical Cyrano, Aaron and Bryce Dessner could have picked any collaborators they wanted to bring their score to life. The film is a period piece that works as an adaptation of the 1897 play recounting the life of Cyrano de Bergerac, so when you think “late 19th century epic romance”, your first inclination is The National, right?

Maybe it’s just because they’re all about group synergy, but the Dessner’s brought in their fellow indie rock bandmates to record a new song for the film, ‘Somebody Desperate’. The track will appear over the film’s ending credits, taking the same sweeping spot as classic hits like Madonna’s ‘This Used to Be My Playground’ for A League of Their Own and Bryan Adams’ ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ for Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

“I was writing a lot from my own perspective and bringing my own insecurities and my own feelings to the story,” Berninger told NME. “It’s easy to channel what these characters are going through, because we all have these deep insecurities when it comes to our hearts, and I’ve written about this stuff forever.”

Bryce Dessner had previously told the publication that their paired back style for the soundtrack was more reflective of their day jobs than anything else. “It isn’t a normal musical with the big, slamming needle-drops. They’re National songs in a way, and have an interior, intimate feeling, and weave in and out of the narrative seamlessly,” he added.

If you’re writing National songs for a film, might as well bring in The National to record them, right? Previously the brothers joined the film’s star, Peter Dinklage, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the musical’s romantic love song, ‘Your Name’.

Check out the audio for ‘Someone Desperate’ down below. Cyrano will see a limited release in the US starting on January 21st.