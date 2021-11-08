The National’s Bryce and Aaron Dessner share new song from 'C’mon C’mon' soundtrack









Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National have scored Mike Mills’ new A24 film C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a cynical radio journalist who is left to care for his young nephew, resulting in a cross-country adventure.

C’mon C’mon arrives in theatres on November 19th, following the release of Bryce and Aaron Dessner’s original score on November 12th. As well as specially-composed songs written and performed by The National brothers, the album features four collaborations with Feist.

Describing The brother’s approach to the C’mon C’mon score in a press release, Mike Mills said: “Aaron and Bryce often work in a very subtle, minimal, gossamer kind of style. We went through a long process filled with exploring places that ultimately didn’t work, but we had to kind of find this gentle sound, this particular melody and set of chords that really holds the specific emotional world, the energy of the music becomes gentle, cloud-like, intimate.”

As if that wasn’t enough to keep the Dessner’s busy, in addition to C’mon C’mon, The National’s brotherly duo have also worked on the soundtrack for Joe Wright’s adaptation of the musical Cyrano, which stars Peter Dinklage and will hit cinemas on December 10th. Keeping it in the family, Matt Berninger decided to join forces with Aaron and Bryce for the project alongside his wife, Carin Besser.

This isn’t the first time the Dessner’s have worked with Mike Mills. The filmmaker directed The National’s 24-minute short film I Am Easy to Find, which starred Alicia Vikander and followed one character from birth to death in a beautifully rendered examination of human life.

Stream the new song and find the tracklisting, below.

‘C’mon C’mon (Original Motion Picture Score)’ tracklist:

‘Here They All Come’ ‘Who’s Taking Care of Jesse?’ [ft. Feist] ‘The Orphan’ ‘Happy Sad Empty Full’ ‘Kids of New York City’ [ft. Feist] ‘Why Can’t I Just Sleep With You?’ ‘I’m Not Fine and That’s a Totally Reasonable Response’ [ft. Feist] ‘The Orphan Returns’ ‘Kids of New Orleans’ [ft. Feist] ‘You’ll See a Lot of Bad It’s Beautiful’ ‘I Won’t Remember?’ ‘Hopper’s Theme’ ‘Be Funny When You Can’