Father John Misty announces album details with new single









Father John Misty has launched the details of his forthcoming fifth album alongside the release of his latest single ‘Funny Girl’.

If this debut track is anything to go by then Father John Misty looks set to return to the balladeer stylings of I Love You, Honeybear complete with the orchestral stylings and show tune arrangements. For the album, Father John Misty has once again teamed up with Jonathan Wilson who has produced all of his solo LPs to date.

For the track, Misty has paired the Hollywood tale of a man infatuated with a young actress with the soaring old tones of cinema’s Golden Age soundscapes in the style of Bernard Herrmann.

Alongside the single, Father John Misty (real name Josh Tillman) released the official music video. Directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman, the video couples a sepia-toned Monk-esque aesthetic with the surreal sight of a jellyfish floating over the countryside.

The album housing ‘Funny Girl’ has been titled Chloë and The Next 20th Century. It is set for release via Sub Pop and Bella Union on April 8th 2022. Alongside the usual formats, it will also receive a limited deluxe release featuring singles from the record covered by Lana Del Rey and Jack Cruz respectively.

You can check out the latest single and the tracklisting for the spring release album below.

Chloë and The Next 20th Century tracklisting:

1. ‘Chloë’

2. ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

3. ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’

4. ‘(Everything But) Her Love’

5. ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’

6. ‘Q4’

7. ‘Olvidado (Otro Momento)’

8. ‘Funny Girl’

9. ‘Only A Fool’

10. ‘We Could Be Strangers’

11. ‘The Next 20th Century’