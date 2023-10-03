Stevie Nicks can see “no reason” for Fleetwood Mac reunion following tragic loss of Christine McVie









Following a similar statement from the band’s drummer Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks has agreed that there is “no reason” for another Fleetwood Mac reunion following the death of her bandmate and “best friend”, Christine McVie.

Speaking to Vulture, the ‘Edge of Seventeen’ singer discussed her new Barbie doll line with Mattel and the prospect of a new Fleetwood Mac tour. She said the band couldn’t “go any further with this” following the 2018-19 tour with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell taking on guitar duties from Lindsey Buckingham.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her,” Nicks said. “Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.”

Continuing, the 75-year-old singer explained how Taylor Swift’s song ‘You’re on Your Own Kid’ has helped her grieve the loss of McVie. “We protected each other,” she said, revealing that she and McVie were isolated as the band’s only women. “Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

Nicks revealed that the band’s setlist would have to be shaken up drastically. “And her songs, you take out all of those songs,” she said. “Christine was the pop star. She wrote all those really super pop hits”.

“None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band.”

McVie died on November 30th, 2022, following a stroke. She was 79 at the time. Following the tragic news, Nicks shared a poignant tribute letter.

Watch Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie perform together below.