Stevie Nicks shares touching tribute letter to Christine McVie









Earlier today, longtime Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie passed away. In honour of her late bandmate, fellow co-lead vocalist Stevie Nicks has shared a handwritten letter penned in tribute.

McVie and Nicks had a singular friendship, one that lasted for decades and extended beyond the realm of bandmates. That friendship comes through clearly in Nicks’ writing, as she recalls the day they first met in 1975 and how their relationship was able to transcend the barrier of Fleetwood Mac.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” Nicks writes. “I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. so, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possible get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her right now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

From there, Nicks recites a few lines from Haim’s ‘Hallelujah’.

It’s all I can do now…

I had a best friend

But she has come to pass

One I wish I could see now

You always remind me

That memories will last

These arms reach out

You were there to protect me like a shield

Long hair running with me

Through the field…

Everywhere

You’ve been with me all along



Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?

Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?

Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?

Nick’s signs the letter, “See you on the other side, My Love, don’t forget me, Always, Stevie.”

Check out Nicks’ full letter down below.

(Credit: Stevie Nicks)