Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie has died









Christine McVie, the longtime keyboardist, singer, and songwriter for rock legends Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

Fleetwood Mac announced her death on their social media pages. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band wrote. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“We were so lucky to have a life with her,” they continue. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Born Christine Perfect, McVie first met Fleetwood Mac while touring with her own British blues band, Chicken Shack. McVie and chicken Shack scored a top-20 hit with their version of Etta James’ ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’, featuring McVie on lead vocals. She left Chicken shack in 1969.

McVie released one studio album, Christine Perfect, in 1970 before electing to join Fleetwood Mac that same year. From 1969 to 1976, she was married to bassist John McVie. McVie first appeared as a session musician on Fleetwood Mac’s second studio album, Mr. Wonderful. Starting with 1971’s Future Games, McVie was a full-time member of the band, contributing vocals and songwriting along with keyboards.

Throughout the band’s fluctuating lineups, McVie was the only consistent vocalist in the post-Peter Green era. Once Fleetwood Mac shifted towards a more pop-oriented sound, a number of McVie’s songs became staples in the Fleetwood Mac canon. Her vocal harmony blend with Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks became integral to the band’s new sound.

Across the 1970s and 1980s, McVie contributed some of the most iconic songs to Fleetwood Mac’s repertoire, including ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Songbird’, ‘You Make Loving Fun’, ‘Oh Daddy’, ‘Say You Love Me’, ‘Mystified’, ‘Hold Me’, ‘Everywhere’, and ‘Little Lies’.

McVie originally retired from Fleetwood Mac in 1998 but rejoined the group in 2014. She was scheduled to have a solo album, Songbird, released next year.