Stevie Nicks credits Taylor Swift with helping her mourn Christine McVie









During her concert in Atlanta, Georgia, Stevie Nicks credited Taylor Swift with helping her mourn the loss of fellow Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a thing for me,” Nicks told the crowd. “That is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’. That is the sadness of how I feel.”

McVie passed away in late 2022. ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ had been released on Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, a month earlier. The song was first performed live by Swift on ‘The Eras Tour’ during her April 14th concert in Tampa, Florida. The track was included as a part of Swift’s “Surprise Songs” mini-set. Nicks had previously credited Swift’s collaborators Haim with helping her cope with the loss.

“As long as Chris was even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone. We really weren’t phone buddies,” Nicks added. “We’d go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we’d walk in, and it’d be like ‘Little sister, how are you?’ And it was like never a minute had passed.”

“Never an argument in our entire 47 years. Never. So when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own,” Nicks told the crowd. “We always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So you helped me to do that. Thank you.”