Haim “at a loss for words” as Stevie Nicks dedicates song to Christine McVie









Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after seeing Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks dedicate their popular hit ‘Hallelujah ‘to Christine McVie, who tragically passed away on Wednesday.

‘Hallelujah’, not to be confused with Leonard Cohen’s 1984 classic, was released in 2020 on Haim’s third studio album, Women In Music Pt. III. Alana Haim wrote the track in memory of her best friend, who died at the age of 21.

In tribute to her bandmate’s passing, Nicks said yesterday: “Since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…”

Alana Haim responded to the emotional tribute in a post on Instagram: “I’m at a loss for words…I would listen to Fleetwood Mac with my best friend Sammi Kane Kraft constantly. I wrote my verse to hallelujah to try to help me heal after she had passed. Seeing Stevie and Christine together changed my life forever and made me want to play music. I’m speechless. I love you so much, Stevie, rip beautiful songbird.”

Haim also paid their own tribute to McVie following the news of her death. “We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces,” they wrote. “The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives. from playing ‘say that you love me’ in rockinhaim since 1999 to seeing christine sing ‘over my head’ live in 2015, she has been a constant inspiration. rip beautiful songbird.”

Haim have shown their love for Fleetwood Mac with several live covers of some of the band’s most adored classics over the years. Most memorably, Haim performed ‘Dreams’ in 2016, and in 2014, Nicks recorded an updated version of ‘Rhiannon’ with the sisters.