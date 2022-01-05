Steven Soderbergh thriller ‘Kimi’ gets HBO Max release date









Having told fans, critics and publications that he would retire time and time again, director Steven Soderbergh is once again planning to release a new film, this time through HBO Max. His latest film, Kimi, is an intricate thriller starring Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil and more and will look to contribute to Soderbergh’s staggeringly diverse modern filmography.

Hitting the streaming service on February 10th, exclusively on HBO Max, the brand new crime thriller is currently shrouded in secrecy though is thought to be following an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker who uncovers evidence of a nasty crime. The release of Kimi follows No Sudden Move which was released in 2021, also on HBO Max, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm.

The cult director rose to prominence in the 1990s after his 1989 Palme d’Or winning success, Sex, Lies, and Videotape starring Andie MacDowell, James Spader and Peter Gallagher, after which he would go on to make the likes of Kafka, Out of Sight and The Limey. Such success would grow substantially at the turn of the new millennium when Soderbergh brought Erin Brockovich, Traffic and the blockbuster remake Ocean’s Eleven to the silver screen.

Kimi is being written by the same influential screenwriter who penned the likes of Mission Impossible, Spider-Man and Jurassic Park, David Koepp, so Soderbergh fans can expect plenty of ingeniously-spun action sequences and baffling set pieces. A busy director and auteur, Steven Soderbergh is next planning to bookend the Magic Mike trilogy with Magic Mike’s Last Dance starring Channing Tatum in the lead role.

The Magic Mike films have long bridged the gap between arthouse cinema and Hollywood, with the films proving both thoroughly entertaining and surprisingly heartfelt, with thanks to an impressive ensemble cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Riley Keough, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer.