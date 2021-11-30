Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh unite for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’









The 2012 comedy-drama Magic Mike by Steven Soderbergh has turned into a bonafide cultural phenomenon, featuring Channing Tatum as a veteran male stripper who acts as a guiding force for an aspiring 19-year-old boy. Tatum channelled his own experiences into the film and made it a spectacular success, building on his memories of being a young stripper back in Florida.

After a sequel in 2015, the latest reports indicate that Magic Mike is returning with another collaboration between Tatum and Soderbergh. A reality TV show entitled Finding Magic Mike is already set to be released this year but a direct continuation to the franchise called Magic Mike’s Last Dance is already in the works with Tatum set to reprise his role.

The script is being handled by Soderbergh himself as well as Reid Carolin. “Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humour.”

Tatum expressed his enthusiasm about returning to one of his most iconic roles under the guidance of a modern pioneer. “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” said Tatum. “The stripperverse will never be the same”.

Soderbergh claimed that the live show of Magic Mike convinced him to continue the franchise with yet another film. “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie.’ Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realised,” the director noted.

Most details about the project are not clear yet but Magic Mike’s Last Dance is set for an exclusive release on HBO Max.