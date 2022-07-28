Steven Knight confirms that 'Peaky Blinders' film is nearly written









Steven Knight, the creator of the hit historical crime drama, Peaky Blinders, has confirmed that he’s nearly completed the writing process for a feature-length spin-off film.

Knight appeared on the Heart Breakfast alongside Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman and shared his update on the status of the film. “Yes, I’m writing it right now,” he revealed. “I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.”

Knight added: “We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home basically.”

He was then asked whether fans will see any familiar faces in the film, to which he replied: “Of course, and some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising.”

The writer then went on to repeat his previous comments that the film is likely to start shooting next year: “I’m hoping that we’ll be shooting in… within 18 months.”

“But I’m just really looking forward to having a Peaky event where people can watch it communally,” he explained. “I mean, the social media community is so strong and people talk to each other. But to actually be together physically will be really interesting.”

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders finished back in April this year, and Knight has previously disclosed that the feature film will be a “very specific story” that’s “based on a true story from the Second World War”.

In June, Cillian Murphy, who plays the show’s protagonist Tommy Shelby, suggested that he’d be interested in reprising the role for the film. “I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script,” Murphy informed Deadline. “But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup.”

The Irish actor concluded: “Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there.”

