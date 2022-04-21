Anya Taylor-Joy discusses the "beauty" of ‘Peaky Blinders’









It hasn’t taken long for actor Anya Taylor-Joy to reach the heights of Hollywood stardom, in fact, it’s only taken about six years, with her performance in the M. Night Shyamalan film Split sparking a remarkable modern career.

Having recently starred in the final season of the popular BBC series Peaky Blinders, Taylor-Joy recently sat down with NME to discuss her time working on the show that takes place in the 1910s in post-war Birmingham.

“It’s a show that is so stylised, the sets are so beautifully created and everybody is so pleased to be there, we’ve had such a great time,” the actor stated, explaining that working on the show was “so much fun”. Keeping details as to the ending of the season close to her chest to avoid getting into “trouble”, the actor added, “It was really really good to go and wrap it up in a particular way”.

The popularity of Anya Taylor-Joy has accelerated in the past two years or so, releasing the period drama Emma in 2020, followed by the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit in the same year.

With the peak of her career yet to be reached given her evident acting potential, Taylor-Joy’s latest project shows her as the mystical witch Olga in The Northman, the epic Viking action movie from Robert Eggers.

Starring alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe in the brutal fantasy flick, Taylor-Joy walks away from the film as one of its most memorable aspects.