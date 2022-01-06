St. Vincent recalls receiving "gracious" phone call from Paul McCartney









In a recent interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, St. Vincent revealed that she received a surprise phone call from Paul McCartney after remixing one of his songs. The musician went on to describe the one-time Beatles member as “the loveliest man on the planet”.

St. Vincent – real name Annie Clarke – recounted the tale before she took to the stage to perform ‘…At The Holiday Party’ from her recent album Daddy’s Home. The singer-songwriter released the stunning lounge-pop album – her sixth studio venture – back in May 2021.

Annie Clarke began by explaining how she received a call from McCartney out of nowhere after submitting her contribution to 2021’s McCartney III Imagined album, for which she offered up a remix of his song ‘Women and Wives.’ “I submitted the song, and I was all nervous to hear what would Paul think,” Clarke told Corden.

As she went on to note, The Beatles icon’s response came quick-as-a flash. “Then I was driving across town, and I see this random +44 number [come up on her phone] from England. So I pick it up, and it’s Paul McCartney… he called me, and he was the loveliest man on the planet.”

McCartney told Clarke that he had listened to the reworking and loved it. “He was saying how he liked the background vocals [of the remix] – I said: ‘I did that, Paul’ – and the guitar solo: ‘That was me, Paul! I did it all, Paul!’ That was a real treat.”

Feeling as though she ought to give Paul a compliment in return, Clarke scoured her mind for something to say. “[It’s] hard to say anything complimentary that he hasn’t heard before, she began. But I said what I said, as heartfelt and as sincerely as I meant it. He just very graciously turned it around and said: ‘It’s great, this music thing we get to do. It’s great.’ And I was like: ‘Yes Paul, yes it is.'”