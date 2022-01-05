Paul McCartney named his three favourite directors of all time









The Beatles led the charge during the counter-culture movement, a factor that undoubtedly impacted other artistic mediums as well. While many writers, painters and filmmakers drew inspiration from the works of one of the most iconic bands of the 20th century, the same can be said for the band members who regularly expressed admiration for fellow artists.

When it came to cinema, the Beatles had similar yet varying tastes. George Harrison enjoyed the Monty Python sketches so much that he founded his own production company to make Life of Brian, while Lennon was so deeply moved by Alejandro Jodorowsky’s hallucinogenic gem El Topo that he asked the band manager to hand Jodorowsky $1 million for making The Holy Mountain.

McCartney certainly had his favourites too, and he revealed them in a Q&A session on Twitter, displaying a specific affinity for the horror genre. When asked about his favourite horror film of all time, the legendary musician did not hesitate to cite Ridley Scott’s seminal 1979 masterpiece Alien, a project which changed the sci-fi horror genre forever.

According to McCartney, Alien managed to secure the top spot in his heart because of one of its most famous scenes. He claimed: “Alien would be my favourite for the bit of chest-popping”. The scene that he is citing is the one in which an alien emerges from John Hurt’s chest, a development that had actually been kept secret from the rest of the cast.

During the same session, McCartney was also asked about some of his favourite filmmakers of all time. Check out the full list below.

Paul McCartney’s three favourite directors:

Martin Scorsese

Federico Fellini

Dave Grohl

It is a known fact that the Beatles enjoyed the films of Federico Fellini a lot. In fact, Fellini enjoyed their works as well and even wanted to cast them in his Satyricon alongside the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Boris Karloff and Groucho Marx. Unfortunately, that idea never came to fruition.

Dave Grohl might seem like a weird addition alongside these cinematic pioneers at first but it makes sense why McCartney ranked him so high. Grohl’s documentary films such as Sound City have contributed a lot to the world of music, with Grohl following in the footsteps of other documentarians such as Penelope Spheeris who made The Decline of Western Civilisation.

