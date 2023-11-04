St. Vincent discusses her favourite David Bowie songs

In the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary music, there emerges a singular talent who defies categorisation and stretches the boundaries of artistic creativity. Her name? Annie Clark, but to the world, she is St. Vincent.

Over the years, she has navigated various musical genres, blending rock, pop, and experimental elements to craft a genuinely unique sonic persona. Among the many inspirations that have guided her artistic evolution, one prominent figure stands out: the late David Bowie, himself a trailblazer in the music industry.

St. Vincent’s appeal transcends her groundbreaking music. She has garnered a prominent following that boasts notable figures such as Taylor Swift, David Byrne, and Paul McCartney, all of whom have enthusiastically pursued partnerships with this innovative artist. Much like the Thin White Duke, St. Vincent isn’t merely a musician; she’s a visionary artist ceaselessly pushing the limits of musical possibilities.

Given her ability to seamlessly fuse pop elements with avant-garde innovation, it’s hardly surprising that she shares a profound connection with the late Bowie. In fact, she once personally selected four of her preferred Bowie tracks, granting a glimpse into the mind of an artist who draws inspiration from one of the most pioneering figures in music history.

Included among St. Vincent’s cherished Bowie tracks are those he crafted during his Berlin years. ‘Sons of the Silent Age’, from the album Heroes, offered her solace during a notably difficult phase in her life. Another noteworthy selection is ‘Always Crashing in the Same Car’, a renowned classic recognised for its tale of seeking retribution by repeatedly crashing into a deceitful drug dealer’s vehicle.

“I love music that takes me someplace else,” says St. Vincent. “Like the second half of Low; stuff that reminds me of things that matter, instead of pure escapism. It just floors me. This song in particular.”

St. Vincent was gifted Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, by her then-partner Cara Delevingne. One track in particular that resonated with her was ‘Girl Loves Me’. She openly praises it as her favourite song from his last album, and it’s not surprising, considering the song’s clever references to both Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange and George Orwell’s 1984.

‘It’s No Game (Part 1)’ from Bowie’s 14th studio album, Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps), carries a sinister musical quality with Bowie’s intense vocals and Japanese narration by actor Michi Hirota. According to St. Vincent, it goes beyond mere shouting and offers a truly satisfying listening experience. “I love that aggressive Japanese voice in this one, and the menacing guitar part,” explains the singer.

She continued: “I mean, every single element in this song is perfect. It makes the back of your brain tickle in a strange subterranean way that nobody else ever really speaks to. The song unites beauty and paranoia, and it reminds me what a funny writer and a consummate performer [Bowie] was.”

Earlier this year, St. Vincent also demonstrated her love for the Starman with a distinctive rendition of ‘Young Americans’. In her performance, she embodied Bowie’s spirit, elegantly gliding across the stage with dance moves reminiscent of the iconic artist.