St. Vincent on the David Bowie song that “makes the back of your brain tickle”









Within the constantly changing realm of modern music, there exists a unique talent who resists classification and pushes the limits of artistic expression. Her name? Annie Clark, but the world knows her as St. Vincent. Through the years, she has traversed musical genres, fusing rock, pop, and experimental elements to forge a truly distinctive sonic identity. Among the numerous influences that have shaped her artistic journey is none other than the late David Bowie, a pioneer in his own right.

St. Vincent’s allure extends far beyond her innovative sound. She has amassed a high-profile fan club that includes big names like Taylor Swift, David Byrne, and Paul McCartney, all of whom have eagerly sought collaborations with this Texas-born innovator. Like the Thin White Duke himself, St. Vincent isn’t just a musician; she’s a visionary artist, continually pushing the boundaries of what music can be.

With her knack for blending pop sensibilities with avant-garde experimentation, it’s no wonder that she shares a special connection with the late Bowie. In fact, she once handpicked four of her favourite Bowie tracks, offering a glimpse into the mind of an artist who’s been inspired by one of the most innovative figures in music history.

Among St. Vincent’s favourite Bowie tunes are the ones he composed during his time in Berlin. ‘Sons of the Silent Age’, featured on Heroes, particularly provided her solace during a profoundly challenging period in her life. Another standout is ‘Always Crashing in the Same Car’, a Bowie classic known for its narrative of seeking retribution by repeatedly crashing into a deceitful drug dealer’s vehicle. “I love music that takes me someplace else,” says St. Vincent. “Like the second half of Low; stuff that reminds me of things that matter, instead of pure escapism. It just floors me. This song in particular.”

St. Vincent received Bowie’s last album, Blackstar, as a gift from her then-partner Cara Delevingne. She found herself particularly drawn to the track ‘Girl Loves Me’. “This is my favourite song off his final album” she acknowledges, and it’s no wonder, given that the song cleverly alludes to both Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange and George Orwell’s 1984.

‘It’s No Game (Part 1)’ from Bowie’s 14th studio album Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps), is musically sinister, featuring Bowie screaming lyrics and Japanese narration provided by actor Michi Hirota. According to St. Vincent, it does more than just yell, and actually provides for some very satisfying listening. “I love that aggressive Japanese voice in this one, and the menacing guitar part,” explains St Vincent. “I mean, every single element in this song is perfect. It makes the back of your brain tickle in a strange subterranean way that nobody else ever really speaks to. The song unites beauty and paranoia, and it reminds me what a funny writer and a consummate performer [Bowie] was.”

Earlier this year, St. Vincent also offered a heartfelt homage to the iconic Starman through a unique interpretation of ‘Young Americans’. During her performance, she channeled the spirit of Bowie, gracefully moving across the stage with dance moves reminiscent of the legend himself. As she sang her way through the song, the crowd revelled in the delightful echoes of Bowie’s presence. It’s an industry-wide consensus that the singer is currently the closest thing we have to Bowie; she continues to carry forward the spirit of innovation and creativity that Bowie epitomised, making her a fitting torchbearer of his legacy in the world of contemporary music.