Sprints evoke their heroes Savages on 'Literary Minds'

Dublin garage-punk heads Sprints have released a new track entitled ‘Literary Mind’ off the back of a highly-lauded Glastonbury set and a support slot underneath Liam Gallagher in Belfast.

Sprints formed back in 2019 when singer Karla Chubb, guitarist Colm O’Reilly and drummer Jack Callan were at a Savages show. Having already been playing in a loose format, the trio felt that they, too, could replicate the success of some of their favourite bands. They soon recruited bass player Sam McCann to join them and haven’t looked back since.

‘Literary Minds’ – released on Nice Swan Records – is a great track with an energetic bassline that doesn’t let up, whilst the several layers of fuzzy guitars are reminiscent of the likes of Dinosaur Jr and Yuck. Chubb’s vocals, meanwhile, are indeed in the vein of Jehnny Beth, only slightly more melodic. It’s a track that leaves us in eager anticipation of where Sprints will head next.

Karla Chubb said of the track, “Literary Mind is probably one of our most light-hearted songs in Sprints in terms of subject matter, while still exploring something quite close to heart. It’s a real deep dive and exploration into the feeling of falling in love, particularly queer love, in which you feel like you’ve been conditioned to believe a heteronormative way of life is the only ‘right’ way to live, which leads to incredible difficulty and emotional oppression.”

She added, “You push these feelings down, ignoring them, praying them away even but eventually with acceptance comes a rush of emotion that you never thought you’d feel. You unlock, finally, what it means to be happy and with it comes the rollercoaster of emotions, hot sweats, fever dreams, happiness, giddiness and excitement that we’ve tried to capture in the energy and pace of the song.”

