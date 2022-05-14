Jehnny Beth releases her cover of Nine Inch Nails' 'Closer'









French musician, producer, and singer-songwriter Jehnny Beth has released her cover of the Nine Inch Nails song ‘Closer’ on all streaming platforms. The musician and frontwoman for Savages first covered the song in 2020, before Nine Inch Nails were added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later that year.

This isn’t the first time Beth has crossed over with the iconic band, as she was actually due to support them on their US tour before it got cancelled due to the pandemic. You may also recognise Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross from the writing and production credits on Beth’s first solo album, To Love Is To Live.

After releasing the song on Friday, May 13th, Beth took to social media and simply said, “Finally my version of ‘Closer’ by NIN produced by [Johnny Hostile] is available to listen to everywhere all the time on all platforms.”

In her posts, she also teases some festival appearances, asking in no uncertain terms, “Do you think we should play it at festival shows this summer??” This plan is already set into motion, however, as Jehnny Beth is set to play at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain, Best Kept Secret in the Netherlands, and Rock Werchter in Belgium. Based on her statement, we might expect a few more additions to the roster soon.

The artist also teased more new music soon, saying, “I’ve done some new music, and that will come out pretty soon, I hope.” If you’re just itching to hear more from her, you can check out her cover of Nine Inch Nails’ song ‘Closer’ on all streaming platforms now, and keep an eye out for new material and live performances in the near future. You can hear ‘Closer’ linked down below.