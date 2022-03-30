Sports Team share feverish new single ‘R Entertainment’









Sports Team - 'R Entertainment' 7.1

Following confirmation of their second album, Gulp, Sports Team have shared a taste of what to expect with their raucous new single ‘R Entertainment’. With accusations of a distinct lack of nuance in their songwriting ten-a-penny these days, the single will fulfil a lot of naysayers’ preconceptions about the Cambridge-born rock outfit. But if this new offering makes one thing clear, it’s that Sports Team don’t really give a toss about what people want them to be.

‘R Entertainment’ arrived shortly after Sports Team hinted at the release of new music on Monday, March 28th. The band teased their fans with a screenshot of an email titled ‘Album masters from Randy’, the caption of which reads: “Hits only. New music before the month’s out.”

Sports Team’s sophomore album, Gulp, is slated for release on July 22nd via Island Records. speaking about the new offering, the band explained that ‘R Entertainment’ focuses on the “packaging down of all human experience into entertainment, prompted by the infinite scroll through social feeds and the manic formlessness of the images we are hit with every day. Graphic news interrupted by ads for season 17 of The Bodyguard, news as a rubbernecking, passively waiting for the next drop of horror as we flick through recipes”.

With that kind of subject matter, it’s little wonder ‘R Entertainment’ rolls along at what feels like 100mph. Clearly dismayed by the apathy of modern life, Sports Team throw us into a swirl of gritty guitar lines and fragmentary vocal passages in the hope of raising the dead. But, while the group endeavour to signal a ‘down with this sort of thing’ attitude, they also seem to participate in the onslaught of the senses they are so critical of. With ‘R Entertainment’, Sports Team do away with the neat structures that have defined their previous releases and toss us headlong into a mess of churned alt-rock.

Sports Team have unveiled the artwork and full tracklist for Gulp, which you can see below. The new album is available for pre-order now on vinyl, CD and cassette. The band are also set to play this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, which will take place in venues across Cardiff from April 1st-3rd.

Gulp Tracklisting:

‘The Game’

‘Dig!’

‘The Drop’

‘Cool It Kid’

‘Unstuck’

‘R Entertainment’

‘Kool Aid’

‘Getting Better’

‘Fingers (Taken Off)’

‘Light Industry’