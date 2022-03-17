Manic Street Preachers announced as part of BBC Radio 6 Music Festival









Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers will play as part of the lineup at e BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Cardiff. The band’s inclusion was announced on Tuesday, March 16th. The live music set will take place in multiple venues in Cardiff from April 1st until April 3rd.

The event arrives as the first live music festival 6 Music have held since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. IDLES, Little Simz and Father John Misty will also feature on the set. The band are set to perform music from their 30-year career. The band will also perform at a gig in Clwb Ifor Bach, making it the first time they’ve played at the venue.

Camilla Pia, 6 Music Assistant Commissioner and Festival producer said: “Manic Street Preachers are the kings of visceral and fiercely brilliant live performances. We’re used to watching them play in arenas, so I’m thrilled that they’re giving our listeners the opportunity to be part of what promises to be a very special and extremely intimate gig in Clwb Ifor Bach as part of the 6 Music Festival.”

In other Manic Street Preachers related news, the Welsh trio released their most recent album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, in 2021. The album reunited the group with producer Dave Eringa and held a loose narrative that detailed humanity’s reliance on technology.

‘Orwellian’ was Nicky Wire’s way of creating a lyrical voice for the band in the wake of a digital apocalypse, giving them a certain context and shape. The album is also notable as it featured one of Mark Lanegan‘s final vocal performances; the American singer can be heard on ‘Blank Diary Entry’.

Lanegan died in his home in Ireland in February 2022. The singer left an impression on those he either performed with or influenced, and the Manic Street Preachers were quick to pay tribute to the singer on their social media.

Before performing with Manic Street Preachers, Lanegan toured with Queens of the Stone Age, and as a solo artist of some repute. He later proclaimed the live lineup of Queens of the Stone Age to be the most powerful live lineup he ever sang with.

