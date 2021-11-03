Spiritualized share first single from new album 'Everything Was Beautiful'









Spiritualized - 'Always Together with You' 7.9

J Spaceman (Jason Pierce) has revealed that a new Spiritualized album is in the works. Going under the title Everything Was Beautiful, the forthcoming record will be released on February 25th, 2022 via Fat Possum Records. As if that wasn’t enough, he has also shared the LPs lead single, ‘Always Together with You’.

Everything Was Beautiful was written by Spaceman during the Covid-19 pandemic. While many found the lockdown to be a period of creative drought, for the Spiritualized frontman, it was the perfect time to make something new. In a statement, Spaceman said he decided to embrace the “beautiful solitude” of lockdown and found inspiration in his walks through an empty ‘Roman London’ [which were] “full of birdsong and strangeness and no contrails.”

Spaceman – the sole permanent member of Spiritualized – plays no less than 16 different instruments in Everything Was Beautiful. Of course, social-distancing measures made that a necessity, but with the world opening back up, he has also utilised the skills of a range of session musicians, including string, brass sections, and choirs. The seven-track album was recorded in 11 different studios, as well as in his home.

Spaceman’s first offering from the forthcoming LP comes in the form of ‘Always Together With You,’ which has been described as a “reworking / supercharging” of a track originally released as a demo back in 2012. The track has been released in tandem with a new music video, which you can watch below.

Created by Mark Farrow, the album artwork has been designed to look like a pillbox. Fans who purchase the vinyl version will find that the pillbox can be popped out of the record sleeve and self-assembled. Everything Was Beautiful is available for pre-order now.

In support of the new album. Spiritualized will embark on a tour of the West Coast of the US in Spring 2022. Looking at the string of dates, it looks likely that the band will stop off to play Coachella that same month. You can check out the tour dates below.

Spiritualized 2022 Tour Dates:

03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/01 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

04/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Stream the song, below.