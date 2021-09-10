Jason Pierce confirms new Spiritualized album in 2022







Jason Pierce, also known as J. Spaceman, has confirmed the news that many fans have been eagerly awaiting for a long while, the announcement of a brand-new Spiritualized album!

This news follows the announcement six months ago that the group were set to reissue their first four albums on vinyl. In many ways, Spiritualized are the quintessential vinyl band. The original packaging for their iconic 1997 album Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space was designed to replicate a pill bottle and proved so expensive to produce that they barely made a profit per unit.

Now the band are set to reissue all of their first four records on vinyl in what are being described as the “definitive vinyl editions” of Lazer Guided Melodies (1992), Pure Phase (1995), Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space (1997) and Let It Come Down (2001) via Fat Possum Records.

The first instalment of ‘The Spaceman Reissue Program’, which was curated by frontman Jason Pierce (J. Spaceman), will be released on April 23rd in the shape of their debut record Lazer Guided Melodies.

In a statement made by Pierce, he described the release as “the fullest spectrum audio and physical treatment they’ve deserved since 1992”. The record is set to be issued on both standard black 180-gram vinyl as well as a limited edition white release.

When discussing this news in an interview with Aquarium Drunkard, Pierce also confirmed that new material is on the way. When asked what he was currently working on, he said: “Not much. I just finished a record. I’m kind of kicking my heels at the moment.” Adding that it will be out early next year and confirming: “It’s a Spiritualized record as well. That seems like a weird kind of accomplishment.”

