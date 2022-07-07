Spin-off 'Stranger Things' series is not about Eleven, Steve or Dustin, say creators









Matt and Ross Duffer, Netflix’s Stranger Things creators, have stated that their forthcoming spin-off series will not be about Eleven, Steve or Dustin. They recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and said that while they don’t have a complete plan for the spin-off, it would be entirely different from the original series.

“I’ve read these rumours that there’s gonna be an Eleven spin-off, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off, or that it’s another number,” said the Duffers. “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that.

“So it’s very different,” they added. “The most important connective tissue I would say is the storytelling sensibility of it. There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”

The Duffers also held conversations on the podcast about their inspiration for making Stranger Things at all. They said that they largely owe it to the darker nature of films released in the 2000s, particularly those of Christopher Nolan. “Everything became dark and real and grounded. We wanted to bring back that more not ironic, sincere, adventure, family storytelling that just seemed to have gone”, they said.

In other Stranger Things news (spoilers ahead), fans of the show have recently started a petition to bring back beloved character Eddie Munson following his death in the finale of season four, claiming that he had been ‘unfairly killed’ in his debut season. The petition has thus far collected over 20,000 signatures with a target of 25,000.