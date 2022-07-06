Metallica respond to 'Stranger Things' use of music: "We were totally blown away"









If you haven’t seen the final two episodes in the fourth season of Stranger Things, first things first: you should go change that. Here’s your official spoiler warning for some awesome headbanging plot points. For all the rest of us, easily one of the most memorable scenes of the (for now) final battle between Hawkins residents and Vecna came from none other than season four breakout character Eddie Munson.

The Hellfire Club leader/wannabe rock star/drug dealing renaissance man needed to provide a distraction as he and his friends attempt to stop the incoming apocalypse. With just a shredding B.C. Rich guitar and an amp, Eddie decides to plug in and start hammering out the iconic opening riff to Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’.

Just as it did when Kate Bush wound up saving Max Mayfield’s life earlier in the season, Metallica has seen a major bump in interest for ‘Master of Puppets’ in the immediate aftermath of Stranger Things‘ fourth season finale. Now, the legendary thrash metal icons have shared an official statement recording the boost in popularity that comes with the show’s inclusion of their music.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band shared on their social media. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” the band concluded. Bassist Robert Trujillo also got in on the praise, revealing that his son Tye helped perform some of the guitar parts used in the show in addition to the master recording. Another helping hand on those guitar parts? None other than Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett himself.

Check out the praise that Metallica has sent out to Stranger Things‘ usage of ‘Master of Puppets’ down below.