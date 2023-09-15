Sofia Coppola’s three favourite movies from the 1980s









Sofia Coppola carries a legacy that intertwines seamlessly with cinema. Born in the heart of the movie industry to the esteemed director Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia was enveloped by the magic of movies from a tender age. As she transitioned from childhood into her formative years, she found herself in the bustling era of the 1980s – a period often celebrated for its vibrant pop culture – and, most prominently, its iconic films.

For Coppola, who would go on to direct poignant films like Lost in Translation and The Virgin Suicides, the 1980s was not merely a decade of growing up; it was a cinematic classroom. It is no surprise that when asked about her favourite movies from this period, she would select three that encapsulate the era’s essence and hint at her own evolving tastes and sensibilities.

Sixteen Candles, directed by John Hughes in 1984, stands at the forefront of Coppola’s favourites. The director said to Rotten Tomatoes, “That was one of my favourite films when I was growing up, and I’ll still watch it every time it’s on”. Hughes, revered for his profound understanding of the teenage experience, created a unique centre that resonated with young viewers, including Coppola herself. With its blend of humour, awkward romance, angst and heartfelt moments, and its unforgettable tale of a 16-year-old girl whose parents forget her birthday, Sixteen Candles is emblematic of the quintessential ’80s ‘teen film’.

Then there’s Rumble Fish, a 1983 masterpiece helmed by none other than her father, Francis Ford Coppola, and one picked by the director himself as his favourite. Sofia expressed her admiration for the movie, stating: “I love that it’s an art film about teenagers. I just love the way that it’s shot — I love those old lenses, those Zeiss lenses; they have a softer feel.”

The film’s distinct visual style was achieved through the use of classic lenses, capturing the tension arising when a teenage boy’s older brother rides back into town. It left an indelible mark on Sofia – so much so that she would later employ these very lenses to shoot her film Somewhere.

Reflecting on the state of teen movies from her adolescence, she elaborated to Entertainment Weekly why Rumble Fish stood out so clearly: “Most movies for teens were so lowbrow and cheap when I was growing up. I wanted to make movies that were respectful to young people, with beauty and depth.” This desire is evident in her own filmography, where she consistently treats young protagonists with sensitivity and gravitas.

Lastly, Tootsie, a Sydney Pollack creation from 1982, caught Coppola’s eye for encapsulating the essence of New York. This comic romantic satire follows Dustin Hoffman as a passionate but down-and-out actor who adopts the titular female persona to get work on a show. Coppola described it as a “smart, sophisticated comedy with midtown New York energy,” further adding, “It’s what it feels like to have that New York moment.”

