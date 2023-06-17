Francis Ford Coppola picks his “best film”









Celebrated director Francis Ford Coppola has named his personal favourite among the movies he’s made, and the choice is intriguing, if not entirely unexpected for some: his 1983 drama, Rumble Fish.

The revelation emerged via a Twitter post from The Film Stage, where Coppola responded to a question about which of his own films was his favourite. “My best film? That’s like asking someone with 7 kids, who’s the best?” the director said. “I love them all but if I scratched deeper, I might say Rumble Fish.”

While Coppola’s Godfather series, The Conversation, or Apocalypse Now may first spring to mind, his choice of Rumble Fish provides a fascinating glimpse into the director’s intimate ties with his work. Either that, or the director is outright trolling his online fans.

Rumble Fish, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, tells the story of Rusty James (played by Matt Dillon), a troubled but tough young man struggling with the shadow of his older brother amid the harsh realities of a bleak urban landscape.

It’s a stark, black-and-white exploration of familial relationships, youth disillusionment, and the tragic quest for identity in a world devoid of colour, except for the symbolic Siamese fighting fish – the Rumble Fish. Despite underperforming on release, the movie is an experimental departure from the director’s more well-known works, utilising an expressionistic and surreal visual style that underscores the film’s themes of disorientation and social estrangement.

Today, Rumble Fish enjoys cult status and is regarded by many critics as an overlooked masterpiece in Coppola’s extensive catalogue. Its status as Coppola’s top film, however, remains surprising.

With production complete for Coppola’s new film Megalopolis, perhaps the 1980s cult classic will get bumped out of first place by the director’s new expansive sci-fi epic. Watch the trailer for Coppola’s “best film” below.

See more Francis Ford Coppola dropping wisdom during his AMA. pic.twitter.com/JJFcECGS4X — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) June 16, 2023