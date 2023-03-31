Production complete on Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’









Filming has now been completed on Francis Ford Coppola’s most recent project Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver. The production wrap coincides with a new Instagram account for the film, featuring a huge clapboard with the film’s title.

Earlier this year, it had been suggested that the film had been a production nightmare, similar to Coppola’s Apocalypse Now. The project was said to be on the brink of collapse after a number of its creative members stopped working on it. However, Driver responded to these claims in January.

“All good here! Not sure what set you’re talking about! I don’t recognize that one! I’ve been on sets that were chaotic and this one is far from it,” Driver told IndieWire.

“The environment that’s being created by Francis, is one of focus and inspiration. As of now, we’re on schedule, making our days, and honestly, it’s been one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had.”

Driver went on to give his praise for the shoot and how inventive it was in another interview. And the things that he’s made, there’s no frame of reference for it,” he told Paste, “It’s so unique and inventive and hopefully accessible by everyone. That it’s not so elusive that it’s for a certain audience, it’s for everyone. And he is everything that you hope he will be.”