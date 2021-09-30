Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito share ‘Rom Com 2021’







Earlier this year, Swiss alt-rocker Sophia Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy, released an electronic pop ditty entitled ‘Rom Com 2004’. That song, about being so in love that you’re practically driven to insanity, doesn’t specifically reference any of the numerous romantic comedies of 2004, but it does have a music video feature Wii Miis. That’s enough culture clash for one song, thank you very much.

But alas, it was not. That’s because British glitter pop band Kero Kero Bonito have given the song an update with a new remix and a new title, ‘Rom Com 2021’.

Speaking of the new track, Kero Kero Bonito kept it simple: “Our contributions were inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary, late summer, and UK Garage vocal manipulation.”

A slight bit of nerd knowledge to interject with: Bridget Jones’ Diary came out in 2001, but the sequel Bridget Jones’ Diary: The Edge of Reason was released back in 2004, making it line up with the original song’s year of reference. Wikipedia also tells me that another sequel, Bridget Jones’ Baby, came out in 2016 but I have thoroughly scrubbed that film from any recesses of my brain. Rotten Tomatoes tells me that it’s quite good, but that film doesn’t have Hugh Grant in it, so truly what’s the point? I’m getting distracted here.

The main point is that Kero Kero Bonito’s update of ‘Rom Com 2004’ features a lot more drum machines, more glitchy energy, and more rave/big beat-adjacent sounds. In that way, it feels more like it belongs in 2004 than the original song does, confusing and distracting me even more.

The song appears Adult Swims’ 2021 version of their Singles Series, where chaos and madness are not only commonplace but encouraged. There are some wild entires in that playlist, and it’s a rabbit hole that I highly recommend falling down sometime.

Check out the audio for ‘Rom Com 2021’ down below.

