Snail Mail reschedules tour dates to undergo vocal cord surgery









American indie artist Lindsey Jordan, better known under her public moniker Snail Mail, has announced that she is rescheduling all of her upcoming tour dates for the remainder of 2021 and early 2022 to undergo vocal cord surgery.

“I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year,” Jordan shared in a statement. “I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice.“

Adding: “The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(. I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing–we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”

The tour dates in question were in support of her recently released and critically acclaimed sophomore album Valentine. Jordan was set to tour the United States through December and early January before heading over to Europe for February and March of 2022. All of the US tour dates have officially been rescheduled, while the UK dates are still in the process of being reorganised and will be announced at a later date.

Snail Mail’s second leg of American tour dates, set to start at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer on April 5th, are still set to go on as scheduled. Instead of ending the initial tour cycle in Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on May 8th, Jordan will take roughly three months off before resuming the now-rescheduled tour dates at Providence’s Fete Music Hall on August 12nd.

Check out the full slate of rescheduled American tour dates down below, and stay tuned for more information regarding the rescheduled European tour dates.

Snail Mail 2022 US tour dates:

Rescheduled dates in bold

Tue Apr 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Wed Apr 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Thu Apr 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

Fri Apr 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale#

Sat April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Mon Apr 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Tue Apr 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Thu Apr 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Fri Apr 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Sat Apr 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Sun Apr 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Wed Apr 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Thu Apr 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Fri Apr 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sat Apr 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sun Apr 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Wed Apr 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Thu Apr 28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Fri Apr 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Sat Apr 30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

Mon May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

Tue May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

Thu May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

Sat May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

Sun May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^

Fri-Aug-12 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

Tue-Aug-16 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Wed-Aug-17 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

Fri-Aug-19 – Richmond, VA – The National

Sat-Aug-20 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Sun-Aug-21 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

Tue-Aug-23 – Orlando ,FL – The Beacham Theater

Wed-Aug-24 – Tampa FL – The Ritz Ybor

Fri-Aug-26 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Sat-Aug-27 – Knoxville,TN – The Mill & Mine

Sun-Aug-28 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

Tue-Aug-30 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

Wed-Aug-31 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Fri-Sep-02 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

Sat-Sep-03 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun-Sep-04 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

Tue-Sep-06 – Detroit ,MI – Majestic Theatre

Wed-Sep-07 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Fri-Sep-09 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore



#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax