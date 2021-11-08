Watch Snail Mail perform 'Valentine' live on Colbert









Fresh from releasing Valentine, the much-anticipated follow-up to her 2018 full-length debut LP Lush, Lindsey Jordan (AKA Snail Mail) is back on the stage. Now, in celebration of the release, the 22-year-old indie rocker has appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, making her TV debut with a performance of the album’s title track.

Dressed in a velvet jacket and silk ruffled shirt, Jordan bought simmering, Cobain-esque energy to the Stephen Colbert stage. She performed from a stage decorated to look like some bouquet jungle, filled with aluminium heart-shaped balloons, innumerable cut roses, and a final balloon drop to coincide with the song’s climax. All in all, the stage looked almost identical to a greetings cards chain on the cusp of February 14th.

Lindsey Jordan was backed by a band wielding fizzing analogue synthesisers and electric guitars, who stormed into the rendition of ‘Valentine’ with the maudlin angst of Placebo circa 1998. Indeed, the song feels very like a throwback to that era, containing the same rough-shod guitar thrashing that defined her debut EP, 2016’s Habit.

Valentine acts as the follow up to Snail Mail’s breakthrough album, 2018’s Lush. Alongside the fire-cracker title track, the LP features singles such as ‘Ben Franklin‘ and ‘Madonna’. However, Jordan was well known among certain circles well before Lush, having cracked the YouTube algorithm code with her Habit track ‘Thinning’, which became a surprise hit on streaming sites back in 2016.

In a recent interview, Jordan opened up about writing her tricky second album: “I started trying to write immediately after Lush, but I was on tour and it wasn’t easy for me to work around others,” she said. “We were children when we started that tour and adults when we came out of it. That was strange. I had just turned 20 and I was playing songs from when I was 17. I started to be like, ‘Shit, I don’t have an album.’ I was getting really scared.”

Fans can rejoice in the knowledge that Lindsey Jordan will be taking her new album on the road later this month, embarking on a lengthy tour through North American and Europe in her first venture beyond the confines of the US since the start of the pandemic.

For now, see the performance on Colbert, below.