Snail Mail announces new album and UK tour







American indie rock musician Lindsey Jordan, better known as Snail Mail, has announced the details for her forthcoming sophomore LP, Valentine.

“I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” Jordan explains in a press release. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child.”

True story: when I was working at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland during my college years, Snail Mail was the marquee artist playing at our annual NextNow Festival.

Jordan is a native Marylander, which is probably why she agreed to it, and was terribly nice to all of us lowly backstage workers. She also, unfortunately, got upstaged by JPEGMafia that night, which isn’t her fault since JPEGMafia was a complete force of nature (he had one rule: not to stage dive. You’ll never guess what the first thing he did was).

The indie artist has also released the album’s title track, along with news of an upcoming tour throughout the UK and Europe, with the announcement. Speaking of the video, Jordan says, “It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Josh Coll! Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

Adding: “We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty. But also Tim and Eric and watered down ginger ale, which I had to drink a shocking amount of in those drink-bombing scenes.”

Check out the video for ‘Valentine’, plus Snail Mail’s 2022 European tour dates, down below. Valentine the album is set for a November 5 release.

Snail Mail 2022 European tour dates:

Fri Feb 18 2022 – Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2

Sun Feb 20 2022 – Glasgow UK @ QMU

Tue Feb 22 2022 – Bristol UK @ SWX

Wed Feb 23 2022 – London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri Feb 25 2022 – Paris FR @ Le Trabendo

Sat Feb 26 2022 – Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Sun Feb 27 2022 – Bologna IT @ Locomotiv

Mon Feb 28 2022 – Milan IT @ Magnolia

Wed Mar 2 2022 – Zürich CH @ Bogen F

Thu Mar 3 2022 – Munich DE @ Ampere

Fri Mar 4 2022 – Dresden DE @ Groovestation

Sun Mar 6 2022 – Copenhagen DK @ Loppen

Mon Mar 7 2022 – Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen

Tue Mar 8 2022 – Oslo NO @ Parkteatret

Thu Mar 10 2022 – Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Sat Mar 12 2022 – Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

Sun Mar 13 2022 – Hamburg DE @ Knust

Mon Mar 14 2022 – Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom

Tue Mar 15 2022 – Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9

Wed Mar 16 2022 – Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

