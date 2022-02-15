Snail Mail discusses recovery from vocal cord surgery









Alt-rock heroine Snail Mail has discussed her long road to recovery following the vocal cord surgery that forced her to postpone her world tour dates.

Snail Mail – real name Lindsey Jordan – spoke to Carmel Holt on a recent episode of the Sheroes Mixtape Memoir podcast. She revealed that she was “silent for the entire month” following her surgery in December and called the experience “really hard”.

“There were a lot of situations where I found myself just totally helpless. You know, you don’t really think about how much you need your voice,” she explained. The Maryland born musician said that on one occasion, she was locked out of her apartment and couldn’t call her apartment supervisor. She was also called “rude” by Uber drivers.

However, Jordan is now on the mend. She’s attending “speech therapy weekly and these surgeon follow-ups”, and is reteaching herself to talk “with speech therapy and discipline and exercise – correct speaking techniques”.

There’s still a long road ahead for Jordan. She hasn’t begun singing yet but has been given the all-clear by her surgeon in a follow-up meeting, meaning that when the time is right, she can get back in the rehearsal room. Jordan appended that “everything is looking good and everything will be on time with the tour, which is cool! I’ll be honest, I was not expecting that”.

Jordan was originally due to head off on the road across the US and UK in November, but was forced to call it off only days before the tour was scheduled. This was because the doctors “found massive polyps in my vocal cords that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice”.

Snail Mail’s tour is set to kick off in the US on March 23rd in Boise, Idaho. The American run will conclude on May 8th in Nashville, Tennessee, before she hits the UK and Europe in June and July. Find more information here.

Listen to Snail Mail ‘Valentine’ below.