Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol to headline The World Is A Vampire festival









It probably comes as no surprise, given its name, to learn that the inaugural The World Is A Vampire festival will be headlined by none other than the Smashing Pumpkins. The brand new music festival will take place in Mexico City next year, and the Pumpkins will be joined by Interpol as fellow headliners.

From March 6th to 9th, Billy Corgan and Interpol will be joined by the likes of Deafheaven, Peter Hook and Turnstile, as well as The Warning and Chelsea Wolfe. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale today, while the general sale tickets will be released for purchase tomorrow.

The Smashing Pumpkins have been busy recently, having just completed a tour of North America with Jane’s Addiction, although it was complicated by health issues throughout, including an injury to Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and a case of laryngitis for Billy Corgan.

Corgan’s band recently released the first part of a three-part opera record entitled ATUM. The album follows in the vein of their previous double side albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/Machines of God. Corgan recently said: “When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022, you’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

He added: “With 33 songs, I was sort of Switzerland on the whole thing. I really didn’t get too caught up in what everybody would want. And what was nice was that everybody seemed to want the same track. So if that represents the record for them, then great. But there’s so much music.”

As for Interpol, they just released an acclaimed new album entitled The Other Side of Make-Believe. Check out our interview with Interpol’s drummer Sam Fogarino from earlier this year here.

SP are returning to Mexico City 🇲🇽 next March! Pre-sale starts Nov 28 at 2 pm CT and general on sale is Nov 29 at 2 pm CT. https://t.co/Dn44CpffUL pic.twitter.com/uOFq3l6GQf — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) November 23, 2022