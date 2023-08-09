Slowdive share new single ‘The Slab’









Legendary shoegaze pioneers Slowdive have returned with their latest single, ‘The Slab’.

The British indie icons are preparing to release their first album in over half a decade, Everything Is Alive, in September. We’ve already heard tracks like ‘Kisses’ and ‘Skin in the Game’, but ‘The Slab’ is going for something a lot weightier.

“This is the heaviest track on the record and as the name suggests we wanted it to feel like a big slab of music,” guitarist Neil Halstead said of the new track. “We wanted it to feel very dense.”

To celebrate the album’s release, Slowdive and their Dead Oceans label have announced a series of listening sessions in New York, Los Angeles, and London. There, Everything is Alive will be presented in Dolby Atmos and L-Acoustics Creations for “an immersive sound experience throughout the new album.” Tickets for the events will be picked through a sweepstakes.

Everything Is Alive represents the band’s first new album since their 2017 self-titled album. That album was the result of the band’s 2014 reunion. Back in 1995, Slowdive originally went on hiatus after being dropped by Creation Records following that year’s Pygmalion. Halstead, along with members Rachel Goswell and drummer Ian McCutcheon, subsequently formed the band Mojave 3.

“There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” Halstead previously explained about the new LP. “As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material. We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle. Slowdive is very much the sum of its parts.”

Check out the visualiser for ‘The Slab’ down below. Everything Is Alive is set for a September 1st release.