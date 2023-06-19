Slowdive announce new single ‘Kisses’









Slowdive have taken to social media to announce their first release since 2017.

The pioneering shoegaze band shared that a new track, titled ‘Kisses’, will be released this week on Tuesday, 20th June.

The post also teases a music video for the single, linking to a YouTube countdown for the premiere. The clip is accompanied by a short snippet of the song, which features Slowdive’s usual atmospheric guitars, full of reverb.

The caption implies there might be more music to come in the coming year. During an appearance on the SixPack podcast last year, singer and guitarist Neil Halstead confirmed that their upcoming album is finished.

He shared: “Some of the stuff I brought in was very electronic-based, because that’s where I’m coming from sometimes. And then it will work its way back to being an indie, guitar thing. We end up meeting in a place where everyone is happy.”

In 2017, Slowdive put out the self-titled record Slowdive, their first album in over two decades. Since then, they’ve played Primavera Sound, Blue Dot, and BST Hyde Park alongside The Cure.

Breaking another 5-year release hiatus, the new single comes just ahead of Slowdive’s first appearance at Glastonbury this weekend, where they will take to the Woodsies stage at 5pm on Sunday.

Watch the preview of the new single below.

