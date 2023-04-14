Slowdive have completed their first album in six years









It has been confirmed that English shoegazers Slowdive have completed work on the new album. Their first in six years, it is the follow-up to their eponymous fourth album.

Frontman and guitarist Neil Halstead broke the news during a recent appearance on the SixPack podcast, which the Reading band then re-posted to their Instagram page.

Halstead claimed he provided “a lot” of the demo material for the new album. “Some of the stuff I bought in was very electronic based, because that’s where I’m coming from sometimes,” he explained. “And then it will work its way back to being an indie, guitar thing. We end up meeting in a place where everyone is happy.”

Later in April, Slowdive will play a run of shows in Australia. This year, they’re also booked to play this year’s Fuji Rock Festival in Japan in July and Wales’ Green Man Festival in August.

Slowdive was formed in Reading, Berkshire, in 1989. Consisting of Halstead, vocalist/guitarist Rachel Goswell, guitarist Christian Savill, bassist Nick Chaplin, and drummer Simon Scott, all played on the group’s 1991 debut, Just for a Day. Their second album, 1992’s Souvlaki, is touted as one of the greatest shoegaze albums of all time, featuring songs like ‘Alison’ and ‘Machine Gun’.