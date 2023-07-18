Slowdive share new single ‘Skin In The Game’









Shoegaze legends Slowdive have released the second single from their long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s self-titled comeback sensation. The forthcoming album, everything is alive, is set to arrive on September 1st via Dead Oceans.

‘Skin In The Game’ is the second preview for Everything Is Alive, following the lead single of June, ‘Kisses’. This second teaser adds a more subdued and dreamy piece to the puzzle as Neil Halstead mysteriously sings, “I won’t know and you won’t say it now/ Cos you don’t say and I will never ask.”

Slowdive’s forthcoming fifth album has been described by the band in press materials as a “more minimal electronic record” than 2017’s Slowdive.

“As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material. We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle,” Halstead says of the new chapter.

“There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” guitarist Rachel Goswell adds. Those crossroads are reflected in the many-layered emotional tenor of Slowdive’s music; everything is alive is heavy with experience, but each note is poised, wise, and necessarily pitched to hope. Its unique alchemy subtly embodies both sadness and gratitude, groundedness and uplift.

Following a radiant performance at Glastonbury’s Woodsies Stage in June, Slowdive now set their sights on the album release and its coinciding tour of Australasia, North America, the UK, and Ireland. The UK dates are already approaching sold-out status as the band gear up for the first date in Brisbane on Wednesday, July 19th.

Slowdive’s tour will conclude on December 10th with a performance at Primavera Sound in Bogotá, Colombia. Hear Slowdive’s brand new single, ‘Skin In The Game’, below.