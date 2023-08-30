Slowdive release nebulous new single ‘alife’









Reading shoegazers Slowdive have released ‘alife’, the final single to preview their forthcoming studio album, Everything Is Alive. The full album arrives on September 1st via Dead Oceans.

The soaring, nebulous track follows a run of three solid singles to whet appetites ahead of the album launch. Further to this excitement, the group has announced additional dates in Europe for their supporting tour.

The detached yet assertive power of ‘alife’ stems from Rachel Goswell and Neil Halstead’s ever-entrancing vocals and the band’s distinctive heavy reverb effects.

“‘alife’ is one of the first tunes we finished for the record,” Halstead added of the track. “Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix. We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it . . . it sort of had us beaten until Shawn stepped in.

“We decided if he could handle that one he could probably do the whole record. Our friend Jake Nelson did a really nice animation for this song; it takes some of the imagery from the artwork and digs a little deeper into that.”

Slowdive have played several dates already this summer, including a fantastic set at Woodsies Stage at Glastonbury in June. However, the mammoth share is yet to come, with dates in North America beginning in late September.

Following the North America tour, Slowdive return to the UK before heading to mainland Europe at Christmastime.

Hear ‘alife’ and see the full list of live dates below.

Slowdive Tour Dates:

Sat. Sep. 23rd – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Mon. September 25th – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Sep. 27th – New York, NY @ Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Sep. 28th – New York, NY @ Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Sep. 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Sep. 30th – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

Mon. October 2nd – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s [SOLD OUT]

Tue. October 3rd – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Wed. October 4th – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. October 6th – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Sat. October 7th – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. October 9th – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Tue. October 10th – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo [SOLD OUT]

Thu. October 12th – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield [SOLD OUT]

Sat. October 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether [SOLD OUT]

Sun. October 15th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether [SOLD OUT]

Mon. October 16th – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Mon. October 30th – Glasgow, UK @ QMU [SOLD OUT]

Tue. October 31st – Manchester, UK @ Ritz [SOLD OUT]

Wed. November 1st – Bristol, UK @ SWX [SOLD OUT]

Fri. November 3rd – London, UK @ Troxy [SOLD OUT]

Sun. November 5th – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Mon. November 6th – Dublin, IR @ National Stadium

Sat. November 25th – Sun. Nov. 26 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

Mon. December 4th – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo

Thu. December 7th – Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound

Sat. December 9th – Sun. Dec. 10 – Bogotá, CO @ Primavera Sound

Tue. January 16th- Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. January 17th – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. January 18th- Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Sat. January. 20th, 2024 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

Sun. January 21st, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Mon. January 22nd, 2024 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Tue. January 23rd, 2024 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet

Thu. January 25th, 2024 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Sat. January 27th, 2024 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

Sun. January 28th, 2024 – Prague, CZ @ Divaldo Archa

Mon. January 29th, 2024 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Fri. February 16th, 2024 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

Sat. February 17th, 2024 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Sun. February 18th, 2024 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

Mon. February 19th, 2024 – Norwich, UK @ LCR UEA

Wed. February 21st, 2024 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool

Thu. February 22nd, 2024 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ NX

Fri. February 23rd, 2024 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sat. February 24th, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room

Mon. February 26th, 2024 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff University Great Hall

Tue. February 27th, 2024 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy