Slowdive release nebulous new single ‘alife’

Reading shoegazers Slowdive have released ‘alife’, the final single to preview their forthcoming studio album, Everything Is Alive. The full album arrives on September 1st via Dead Oceans.
The soaring, nebulous track follows a run of three solid singles to whet appetites ahead of the album launch. Further to this excitement, the group has announced additional dates in Europe for their supporting tour.
The detached yet assertive power of ‘alife’ stems from Rachel Goswell and Neil Halstead’s ever-entrancing vocals and the band’s distinctive heavy reverb effects.
“‘alife’ is one of the first tunes we finished for the record,” Halstead added of the track. “Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix. We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it . . . it sort of had us beaten until Shawn stepped in.
“We decided if he could handle that one he could probably do the whole record. Our friend Jake Nelson did a really nice animation for this song; it takes some of the imagery from the artwork and digs a little deeper into that.”
Slowdive have played several dates already this summer, including a fantastic set at Woodsies Stage at Glastonbury in June. However, the mammoth share is yet to come, with dates in North America beginning in late September.
Following the North America tour, Slowdive return to the UK before heading to mainland Europe at Christmastime.
Hear ‘alife’ and see the full list of live dates below.
Slowdive Tour Dates:
- Sat. Sep. 23rd – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre [SOLD OUT]
- Mon. September 25th – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston [SOLD OUT]
- Wed. Sep. 27th – New York, NY @ Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]
- Thu. Sep. 28th – New York, NY @ Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]
- Fri. Sep. 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer [SOLD OUT]
- Sat. Sep. 30th – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]
- Mon. October 2nd – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s [SOLD OUT]
- Tue. October 3rd – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre [SOLD OUT]
- Wed. October 4th – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
- Fri. October 6th – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom [SOLD OUT]
- Sat. October 7th – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
- Mon. October 9th – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom [SOLD OUT]
- Tue. October 10th – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo [SOLD OUT]
- Thu. October 12th – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield [SOLD OUT]
- Sat. October 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether [SOLD OUT]
- Sun. October 15th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether [SOLD OUT]
- Mon. October 16th – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
- Mon. October 30th – Glasgow, UK @ QMU [SOLD OUT]
- Tue. October 31st – Manchester, UK @ Ritz [SOLD OUT]
- Wed. November 1st – Bristol, UK @ SWX [SOLD OUT]
- Fri. November 3rd – London, UK @ Troxy [SOLD OUT]
- Sun. November 5th – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
- Mon. November 6th – Dublin, IR @ National Stadium
- Sat. November 25th – Sun. Nov. 26 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound
- Mon. December 4th – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo
- Thu. December 7th – Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound
- Sat. December 9th – Sun. Dec. 10 – Bogotá, CO @ Primavera Sound
- Tue. January 16th- Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
- Wed. January 17th – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
- Thu. January 18th- Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
- Sat. January. 20th, 2024 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
- Sun. January 21st, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
- Mon. January 22nd, 2024 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
- Tue. January 23rd, 2024 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet
- Thu. January 25th, 2024 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
- Sat. January 27th, 2024 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
- Sun. January 28th, 2024 – Prague, CZ @ Divaldo Archa
- Mon. January 29th, 2024 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
- Fri. February 16th, 2024 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
- Sat. February 17th, 2024 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
- Sun. February 18th, 2024 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
- Mon. February 19th, 2024 – Norwich, UK @ LCR UEA
- Wed. February 21st, 2024 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool
- Thu. February 22nd, 2024 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ NX
- Fri. February 23rd, 2024 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
- Sat. February 24th, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room
- Mon. February 26th, 2024 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff University Great Hall
- Tue. February 27th, 2024 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy