Glastonbury 2023: Watch Slowdive perform ‘When the Sun Hits’









During their performance at Glastonbury Festival, shoegaze band Slowdive ran through a stirring rendition of their iconic song, ‘When the Sun Hits’.

The Reading group played a career-spanning set on the Woodsies stage between 17:00 and 18:00. Featuring classic tracks from 1992’s second album, Souvlaki, as well as their most recent studio effort, 2017’s Slowdive. However, an undeniable highlight was the arrival of the signature Souvlaki song, ‘When the Sun Hits’. It was received to loud applause by the crowd.

Earlier this week, Slowdive announced their first album in six years, everything is alive, which will be released in September via Dead Oceans. The record is dedicated to vocalist/guitarist Rachel Goswell’s mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father, who passed away in 2020.

Slowdive began recording everything is alive in the Autumn of 2020 between studios in Oxfordshire, Lincolnshire, and frontman/guitarist Neil Halstead’s studio in Cornwall. He explained that Slowdive intended to be “more minimal electronic” with new material, as Goswell added: “There were some profound shifts for some of us personally”.

Halstead continued: “As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material. We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle. Slowdive is very much the sum of its parts.”

Goswell also said: “Something unquantifiable happens when the five of us come together in a room.”

Earlier this year, during an interview on the SixPack podcast, Halstead claimed that he wrote “a lot” of the demo material for the new Slowdive album. “Some of the stuff I bought in was very electronic based, because that’s where I’m coming from sometimes,” he said. “And then it will work its way back to being an indie, guitar thing. We end up meeting in a place where everyone is happy.”

Watch Slowdive perform ‘When the Sun Hits’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.

See more Slowdive perform 'When the Sun Hits' at #Glastonbury! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/I2jgnYWJmy — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023