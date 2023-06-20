Slowdive announce new album ‘everything is alive’









Shoegaze pioneers Slowdive have announced that their first album in six years, everything is alive, will be released this September via Dead Oceans. The lead single for the record, ‘kisses’, is out now.

Slowdive’s last full-length release, the self-titled Slowdive in 2017, marked their first album in 22 years and received huge critical acclaim for its atmospheric mix of dream-pop and shoegaze.

Dedicated to vocalist and guitarist Rachel Goswell’s mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father after their deaths in 2020, Halstead intended for the new record to be “more minimal electronic”. Goswell shared: “There were some profound shifts for some of us personally”.

The band began recording everything is alive in the Autumn of 2020 between studios in Oxfordshire, Lincolnshire, and Halstead’s own studio in Cornwall.

Halstead stated: “As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material. We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle. Slowdive is very much the sum of its parts.”

Goswell added: “Something unquantifiable happens when the five of us come together in a room.”

The announcement comes ahead of the band’s first appearance at Glastonbury this weekend, where they will play the Woodsies Stage on Sunday, June 25th. The band have also revealed a tour of North America, the UK and Ireland for this Autumn.

Slowdive’s everything is alive is out on Friday, September 1st, 2023. Watch the video for ‘kisses’ below.