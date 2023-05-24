Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on AI in music: “I hate it”









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has criticised the use of artificial intelligence in music and said: “I hate it. I can’t stand it.”

In a new interview with Kerrang! Radio, Taylor explained why he’s not excited by the technological advancement in the music industry. “I don’t care for any of that crap, dude, to be honest,” he said. “I don’t know what people are trying to prove. Are they trying to prove that computers can do things just as good as people? Because if so, then what’s the point?”

The singer continued: “It’s an even worse example of technology taking over for talent than what I’ve been ranting about for years with Pro Tools and tuning and using the same sounds. And people keep going, ‘Oh, isn’t it cool?’ I’m, like, no, it’s not cool. What are you — out of your mind? What? Suddenly now we have no talent? The only thing that we’re gonna get that sounds cool and new is from something that doesn’t even exist? Screw you, man!”

Taylor concluded: “Every time people get stoked in front of me about AI, I go, ‘You’re not talking to the right person. You need to go over that way and talk to a dipshit who doesn’t care.’ ‘Cause I hate it. I can’t stand it.”

His comments follow Universal Music Group sharing details of a new partnership with German artificial intelligence music company Endel to create “AI-powered, artist-driven functional music”. In a statement, Universal Music Group’s Chief Digital Officer, Michael Nash said: “At UMG, we believe in the incredible potential of ethical AI as a tool to support and enhance the creativity of our artists, labels and songwriters, something that Endel has harnessed with impressive ingenuity and scientific innovation.”