Universal Music Group announces partnership with AI music company Endel









Universal Music Group has announced details of a new partnership with German artificial intelligence music company Endel to create “AI-powered, artist-driven functional music”.

According to Endel, functional music is designed to fulfil a specific purpose, such as sleep or exercise. They claim it’s “one of the largest sub-categories of music listening worldwide, encompassing an estimated 15billion streams a month across all music platforms”. Under the new agreement, artists signed to Universal will be able to use Endel’s technology to reimagine their songs or create entirely new tracks.

In a statement, Universal Music Group’s Chief Digital Officer, Michael Nash said: “At UMG, we believe in the incredible potential of ethical AI as a tool to support and enhance the creativity of our artists, labels and songwriters, something that Endel has harnessed with impressive ingenuity and scientific innovation.”

He continued: “We are excited to work together and utilise their patented AI technology to create new music soundscapes – anchored in our artist-centric philosophy – that are designed to enhance audience wellness, powered by AI that respects artists’ rights in its development.”

Meanwhile, Oleg Stavitsky, Endel’s CEO, said: “It’s extremely exciting to see UMG embracing artist-driven AI. Endel allows music companies like UMG to draw on the astounding capabilities of AI and functional music while respecting their artists’ rights. In that way, Endel acts more as a collaborator than a tool, giving artists control and freedom while satisfying a real market need for more music that can support their wellbeing.”